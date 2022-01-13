Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State legal fund not liable for wrongful-conviction settlement

State legal fund not liable for wrongful-conviction settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 13, 2022

The Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled that the state of Missouri is not responsible for most of its share of a $13.825 million settlement reached in 2018 with family of a man freed after 30 years of wrongful incarceration.

