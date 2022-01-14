Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Dowd retiring from St. Louis circuit bench

Dowd retiring from St. Louis circuit bench

By: Staff Report January 14, 2022

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge David Dowd. 

