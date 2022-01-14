Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Lower statute of limitations gets Senate hearing

Lower statute of limitations gets Senate hearing

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 14, 2022

A Missouri Senate committee is weighing a bill that would reduce Missouri’s statute of limitations for personal injury suits to two years from the date of injury.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo