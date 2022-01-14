Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / ‘No sick days’ for confrontation clause, says Missouri Supreme Court

‘No sick days’ for confrontation clause, says Missouri Supreme Court

By: Chloe Murdock January 14, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court vacated and remanded three cases on Jan. 11 where each criminal defendant, including two juveniles tried as adults, objected to the use of two-way video in their hearings.

