Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit clarifies federal jurisdiction for nuclear events

8th Circuit clarifies federal jurisdiction for nuclear events

By: Chloe Murdock January 18, 2022

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals decided on Jan. 7 that two cases that have languished in state court for three years belong in federal court because they deal with a nuclear waste event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo