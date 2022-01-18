Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dysart Taylor elects managing director, adds new associate

By: Staff Report January 18, 2022

Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt Director David M. Buffo’s peers have elected him to the role of managing director of the firm. Former Overland Park City Prosecutor Sydney Paquette also joins the firm as a litigation associate.

