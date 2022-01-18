Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Two associates join Capes Sokol 

Two associates join Capes Sokol 

By: Staff Report January 18, 2022

Alec P. Atkinson and Bryce G. Pfalzgraf have joined Capes Sokol as associates in the firm’s litigation practice group.

