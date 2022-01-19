Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Applicants sought for Clay County judgeship

Applicants sought for Clay County judgeship

By: Staff Report January 19, 2022

The 7th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the vacancy created by the recent appointment of Clay County Circuit Judge Janet Sutton to the Court of Appeals Western District.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo