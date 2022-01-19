Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Johnson County associate circuit judge appointed

By: Staff Report January 19, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Kaitlyn Roach to the seat of Johnson County associate circuit judge in the 17th Judicial Circuit effective Jan. 3. She fills the former seat of retired Judge W. Sue Dodson.

