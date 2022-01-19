Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Woman injured on courthouse stairs can try case again

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 19, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court on Jan. 11 threw out a judgment against the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court for a woman who fell down the basement stairs of the courthouse. But she may be able to pursue as many as three public entities when the case is retried.

