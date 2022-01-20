Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / New judges named to 38th Circuit

New judges named to 38th Circuit

By: Staff Report January 20, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Judge Jessica Kruse as a Christian County circuit judge and named Steven Ward to fill Kruse’s former position as an associate circuit judge in that circuit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo