Spencer Fane names five partners in Missouri

Spencer Fane names five partners in Missouri

By: Staff Report January 20, 2022

Spencer Fane has elected five attorneys in Missouri to the firm’s partnership. The promotions, effective Jan. 1, were among seven new partnerships announced firmwide.

