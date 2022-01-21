Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Treasurer's ballot challenge threads needle on appeal

Treasurer’s ballot challenge threads needle on appeal

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 21, 2022

Despite an appeal that was simultaneously too late and too early, the Court of Appeals Western District says a proposal to expand the investment authority of the state treasurer’s office is ready for the ballot.

