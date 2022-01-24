Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorney general needs more to cut down St. Louis County mask order

By: Chloe Murdock January 24, 2022

The attorney general’s office heads back to court Feb. 8 to halt the St. Louis County Council’s face covering order. The judge who struck down the AGO’s temporary restraining order said that for the office to win, it needs more than what it filed in its latest motion.

