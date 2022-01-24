Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with woman struck by distracted driver

Jury sides with woman struck by distracted driver

By: David Baugher January 24, 2022

A woman injured when another motorist allegedly crossed the center line while distracted by his child won $750,000 from a St. Louis County jury. 

