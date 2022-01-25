Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Award deadline approaches for early-career prosecutors

Award deadline approaches for early-career prosecutors

By: Staff Report January 25, 2022

The St. Louis Community Foundation is accepting applications due Jan. 31 for an award that provides up to $50,000 for an eligible assistant prosecuting attorney to repay federal and institutional loans.

