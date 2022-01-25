Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family’s day in court brings large award in fatal crash

Family’s day in court brings large award in fatal crash

By: David Baugher January 25, 2022

The family of a woman killed in a collision with a drunken driver won a $13.5 million bench judgment, though there is a $25,000 limit on the insurance policy at issue. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo