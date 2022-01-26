Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man settles after head-on collision with company truck 

Man settles after head-on collision with company truck 

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly January 26, 2022

A 66-year-old Kansas man who suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 24 near Manhattan has settled a lawsuit against the other driver and that man’s employer for $3.2 million.

