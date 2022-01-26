Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Old ATM frames bookkeeper for embezzlement

By: Chloe Murdock January 26, 2022

For seven years, the state pursued an employee embezzlement case in Greene County Court. On Dec. 16, 2021, the judge acquitted the defendant because the state lacked evidence that the crime happened.

