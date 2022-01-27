Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor moves to private practice

By: Staff Report January 27, 2022

Dion Sankar is now chief deputy prosecutor in Jackson County. Working under Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Sankar replaces Daniel Nelson, who now works at Spencer Fane’s Kansas City office.

