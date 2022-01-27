Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missey named as Children's Division director

By: Staff Report January 27, 2022

The Missouri Department of Social Services announced that Jefferson County Circuit Judge Darrell Missey has been named as director of the Children’s Division. 

