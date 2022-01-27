Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motor vehicle accident resolved with settlement

Motor vehicle accident resolved with settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 27, 2022

A lawsuit involving a motor vehicle accident was resolved for $2.3 million, according to the plaintiff’s attorney. 

