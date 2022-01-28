Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dysart Taylor moves to Kansas City’s Plaza

By: Staff Report January 28, 2022

Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt has moved its office to 700 W. 47th Street, Suite 410 in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

