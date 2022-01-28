Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Records request from circuit attorney will see the sun 

By: Chloe Murdock January 28, 2022

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office must provide all records of its communication relating to the two dismissed cases against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens plus plaintiff attorney’s fees, after a Jan. 25 ruling from the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

