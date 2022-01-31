Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury partially faults deliveryman for injuries on unsecured ramp

Jury partially faults deliveryman for injuries on unsecured ramp

By: David Baugher January 31, 2022

Despite finding more than $400,000 in damages, a Phelps County jury awarded less than half of that amount to a man injured in the collapse of a ramp that had not been secured to its trailer. 

