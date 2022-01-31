Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lewis Brisbois adds partners in Madison County

Lewis Brisbois adds partners in Madison County

By: Staff Report January 31, 2022

Lewis Brisbois has added Christi L. Coleman to the firm’s labor and employment practice and Michael P. McGinley to its government relations practice. Both are partners based in the firm’s Madison County, Illinois office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo