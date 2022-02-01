Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / McCollister named to KC-based EPA office

McCollister named to KC-based EPA office

By: Staff Report February 1, 2022

Meg McCollister was named as regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 7, which covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and nine tribal nations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo