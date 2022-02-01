Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Schlichter firm gets high court win in ERISA case

Schlichter firm gets high court win in ERISA case

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 1, 2022

For the second time in seven years, a St. Louis law firm won a unanimous decision in the U.S. Supreme Court that clears the way for claims against employers whose retirement plans allegedly charged excessive fees.

