Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: U.S. Supreme Court Stays OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Commentary: U.S. Supreme Court Stays OSHA Vaccine Mandate

By: Staff Report February 2, 2022

Even if OSHA prevails before the 6th Circuit, OSHA must wait for the Supreme Court to dispose of any appeal (and to do so in OSHA’s favor) before OSHA can enforce the vaccine mandate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo