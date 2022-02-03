Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Weiss joins Spencer Fane

By: Staff Report February 3, 2022

Chris Weiss has joined Spencer Fane’s Springfield office as an of-counsel attorney in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group. 

