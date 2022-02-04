Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court sets execution date for Carmen Deck

Court sets execution date for Carmen Deck

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 4, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a May 3 execution date for a man convicted of killing a Jefferson County couple in 1996.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo