Bill would boost claim of self-defense

Bill would boost claim of self-defense

By: Jordan M. Yount February 7, 2022

Opponents vastly outnumbered supporters of a bill heard in committee on Feb. 1 in which a person who uses or threatens to use force in self-defense is immune from criminal prosecution or civil action in certain circumstances. 

