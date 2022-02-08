Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Herron named judge for 4th Circuit

By: Staff Report February 8, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson named Judge Corey K. Herron as circuit judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit, which includes Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties. 

