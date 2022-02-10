Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Department of Corrections loses on harassment claim

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly February 10, 2022

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained volley of sexual harassment by two male coworkers.

