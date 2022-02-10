Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Spillars to lead FEMA regional office

By: Staff Report February 10, 2022

Andrea Spillars has been appointed as regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kansas City-based office.

