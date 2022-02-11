Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Supreme Court places McCloskeys on probation 

Supreme Court places McCloskeys on probation 

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 11, 2022

In a move that acknowledges their recent guilty pleas but also leaves them free to practice law, the Missouri Supreme Court on Feb. 8 placed attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey on a year’s probation.

