CLE bridges diversity knowledge gap of federal clerkships 

By: Chloe Murdock February 15, 2022

A panel of Black former federal clerks discussed how law students and young attorneys can discover and secure federal clerkships in a Feb. 8 virtual CLE seminar — but also how judges can identify potential diverse applicants.

