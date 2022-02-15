Greensfelder names all-female class of officers

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report February 15, 2022

Greensfelder has promoted Lauren Daming, Kelsey McGonigle and Chantal Fink Mehill to officers of the firm.

