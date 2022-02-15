Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Horvath named to Putnam County judgeship

Horvath named to Putnam County judgeship

By: Staff Report February 15, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Anthony Horvath as associate circuit judge for Putnam County, part of the 3rd Judicial Circuit in northern Missouri. 

