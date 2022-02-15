Indictment says St. Louis lawyer faked legal documents

A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Louis lawyer on charges that he faked legal documents in court cases for more than a year.

Andrew Gavin Wynne was indicted last week on five counts of identity theft for incidents that occurred between Feb. 7, 2020, and June 7, 2021. His law license was suspended in October, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The indictment says Wynne created fictitious documents including “court orders, judgments, and emails purportedly authored by the judges.”

Wynne did not answer Wednesday at phone numbers listed for him online. The Post-Dispatch said he declined to comment on Saturday.

Most of the cases involved family court or divorce proceedings, according to documents filed by Missouri’s Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. The cases were in St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

At the time, Wynne was an associate with the Kirkwood firm Menees, Menees & Wynne, now known as Menees & Menees.

Hardy Menees said Wynne generally filed fake rulings in the middle of his cases and only two of the cases had final dispositions. He did not provide an exact number of cases affected.

“It’s been an incredible ordeal to try and unravel it, but we have unraveled it,” he said.

