Judgment against Harley plant rises to $5M with fee award

Judgment against Harley plant rises to $5M with fee award

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 15, 2022

A Platte County judge on Feb. 9 awarded more than $350,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs to a woman who alleged she faced age and race discrimination while working at a Harley Davidson plant, bringing the total recovery to nearly $5 million.

