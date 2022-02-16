Court: Woman let go from remote job earned jobless benefits

A woman who lost her job after moving from St. Louis to New York to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic should receive unemployment benefits, a Missouri appeals court ruled.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Tuesday that Fedra Ekres was improperly denied jobless benefits after Franklin Energy Services fired her because of her relocation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Ekres worked at a call center in St. Louis in March 2020 when all workers began working remotely because of COVID-19, according to the ruling.

Ekres moved to New York but continued working for Franklin, which is a contractor for Ameren.

About a week later, two company officials notified Ekres that she was being let go because she had moved out of state, according to the decision.

The Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, which considers appeals of unemployment benefit denials, ruled that Ekres was not eligible for benefits.

The appeals court judges noted in Tuesday’s ruling that Ekres did not voluntarily quit her job. The opinion written by Judge Cynthia Martin said a company officials testified that Ekres work was satisfactory and she did not violate any company policy by moving.

Like this article? In print and online, Missouri Lawyers Media provides the latest in-depth coverage of the state’s legal community. Start your subscription here.