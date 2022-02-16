Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Judges named in St. Charles County 

Judges named in St. Charles County 

By: Staff Report February 16, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated Judge Chris McDonough to the St. Charles County circuit bench and appointed Robert W. Cornejo to replace McDonough as an associate circuit judge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo