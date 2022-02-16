Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury sides with doctor after woman’s post-surgery death

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly February 16, 2022

A southwest Missouri jury sided with a Joplin medical clinic and surgeon sued by the family of a woman who died in 2011 after gall bladder removal surgery. 

