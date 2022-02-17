Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jurors discredit hot dog as cause of woman's fall

Jurors discredit hot dog as cause of woman’s fall

By: David Baugher February 17, 2022

St. Louis County jurors returned a defense verdict in the case of a woman who claimed injury after allegedly slipping on a hot dog at a store. 

