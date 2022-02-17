Willard to lead Armstrong Teasdale’s debt finance practice

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report February 17, 2022

Armstrong Teasdale has named John G. Willard, a partner in St. Louis, to lead its debt finance practice, formerly known as the financial services practice. 

