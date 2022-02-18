Supreme Court OKs law barring officials’ support for ballot measures

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 18, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court on Feb. 15 upheld a state law that bars city officials from using taxpayer money to advocate for ballot measures or political candidates, finding unanimously that the law doesn’t chill free speech.

