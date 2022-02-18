Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Unemployment benefits can't be denied after temporary out-of-state move

Unemployment benefits can’t be denied after temporary out-of-state move

By: Chloe Murdock February 18, 2022

On Feb. 15, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District reversed and remanded a commission’s decision to deny unemployment benefits to a St. Louis employee who temporarily moved to New York after her company’s operations became remote in March 2020.

