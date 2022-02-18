Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Volunteer judges needed for Mizzou Law Mock Trial Competition

By: Staff Report February 18, 2022

The 2022 Wasinger Intramural Mock Trial Competition still needs volunteer judges from Monday, Feb. 28 to Thursday, March 3. 

