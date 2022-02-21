Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / COVID-19 coverage / Insurance claims denied for COVID losses

Insurance claims denied for COVID losses

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 21, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in recent weeks has affirmed the denial of two class-action claims that Missouri policyholders made against insurers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

